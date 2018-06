Fans of Mexico stand in front of a mosaic showing former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station, Moscow, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Supporters of Mexico cheer before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018.

A supporter of Mexico cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018.

Supporters of Mexico arrive for the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018.

Moscow's Red Square was flooded with fans wearing Mexico's iconic sombrero hat on Sunday, as supporters of the Mexican national team arrived hours ahead of the match against Germany for both teams' 2018 FIFA World Cup opener in Russia.

A festive atmosphere was in the air, with the good vibes spreading not just among fans of Mexico and Germany, but also supporters of other national teams who typically fill the Kremlin area's terraces.