Mexico's national soccer team coach Juan Carlos Osorio (C) participates in a training session of the team at the Brodnby stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 June 2018. Mexico prepares for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Ramirez

Mexico's national soccer team striker Javier Hernandez (C) participates in a training session of the team at the Brodnby stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Ramirez

Mexico's national soccer team players participate in a training session of the team at the Brodnby stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Ramirez

The Mexican national soccer team "El Tri" on Tuesday began its preparation and training in Copenhagen for the warm-up friendly match against Denmark, although the defender Diego Reyes was missing as he was recovering from a muscle injury.

The Mexico side is scheduled to play Denmark on Saturday.