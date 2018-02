President of the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) Decio de Maria speaks during the presentation of government guarantees to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup, Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

(L-R) President of the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexut) Decio de Maria, Mexican Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete Prida, Mexican Tourism Secretary Enrique de la Madrid, Director of Mexico's candidacy to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup, Yon de Luisa, and General Secretary of Femexfut, Guillermo Cantu, during the presentation of government guarantees to host the tournament, Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

(L-R) General Secretary of the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) Guillermo Cantu, President of Femexfut Decio de Maria, Director of Mexico's candidacy to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup, Yon de Luisa, Mexican Government Secretary Alfonso Navarrete Prida, and Mexican Tourism Secretary Enrique de la Madrid, during the presentation of government guarantees to host the tournament, Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Mexico on Friday formally delivered to the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) the guarantees that FIFA requires from countries seeking to host the World Cup.

Mexico, the United States and Canada have presented a joint submission to host the 2026 World Cup.