Mexican national soccer team player Rafael Marquez (R) and coach Juan Carlos Osorio (L) participate in a training session at the Dinamo facilities in Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican national soccer team player Oribe Peralta (2R) and coach Juan Carlos Osorio (2L) participate in a training session at the Dinamo facilities in Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican national soccer team players participate in a training session at the Dinamo facilities in Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The Mexican national soccer team performed a training session Tuesday under rainy skies on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow, in preparation for their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup match against South Korea.

El Tri are fresh off their stunning 1-0 victory on Sunday against defending champion Germany, and are looking to stay in top form ahead of their June 23 match against a South Korean team eager to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Sweden on Monday.