Mexico's Miguel Layun (R) and Alfredo Talavera react after being beaten 2-0 by Brazil in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Samara, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The Mexican national soccer team plays Costa Rica this week in a friendly, hoping to bounce back from losses against Uruguay and the United States last month.

The teams will meet on Thursday in the northern industrial city of Monterrey, where they will play the first of several matches leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.