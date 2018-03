Mexican national team players celebrate after scoring a goal. El Tri will take on Iceland in a pre-World Cup friendly on March 23 in Santa Clara, California. EPA-EFE/File

Mexico will face Iceland here Friday night in a pre-World Cup friendly involving teams with high expectations heading into this summer's action in Russia.

The Mexicans, led by Colombian head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, easily qualified for the World Cup out of the Concacaf region and will be trying to put past disappointments behind them at this year's edition of soccer's premier event.