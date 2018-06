Mexican national soccer team defender Miguel Layun poses during an interview with EFE on June 9, 2018, at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

Mexican defender Miguel Layun said his teammates were "mentally prepared" for the World Cup and wanted to "win it all."

"We put together a quality team, we have positive things going and work together, and that has a very good effect because we're all in harmony," Layun, who plays for Portugal's Oporto on loan from Spanish league club Sevilla, said in an interview with EFE on Saturday.