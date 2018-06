Mexican fans celebrate their team's qualifying for the next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexito City, Mexico, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead goal from the penalty spot during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F preliminary-round match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Swedish player Ludwig Augustinsson (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera (C) reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F soccer match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico was beaten by Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday in the third and final Group F match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it still advanced to the round of 16, thanks to South Korea's stunning 2-0 upset of Germany.

Criticized before the World Cup for his numerous rotations, this time Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio stuck to the same lineup for the first time in 50 matches against a Swedish team that also used the same starting 11 after being beaten by Germany 2-1 on Saturday.