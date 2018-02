Mateus Uribe (2-L) of Mexico's America vies for the ball against Enrique Moura (2-R) of Costa Rica's Saprissa during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 21 February 2018. EPA/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Guido Rodriguez (2-L) and William Dasilva (R) of Mexico's America vies for the ball against Johan Venegas (2-R) of Costa Rica's Saprissa during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 21 February 2018. EPA/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Mexico's America players celebrate after scoring against Costa Rica's Saprissa during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 21 February 2018. EPA/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Mexico's America blew out Costa Rica's Saprissa 5-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguez and Colombian Mateus Uribe were the stars for America, each scoring two goals in Wednesday night's match, while Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra added a score for the Mexican club.