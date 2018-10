(l. to r.) World Boxing Council President Mauricio Salaiman, WBC middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Mexican magnate Carlos Slim and Canelo's trainer Jose "Chepo" Reynoso pose during a press conference on Oct. 15, 2018, celebrating the awarding of the WBC belt of honor to Canelo. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

World Boxing Council middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses during a press conference on Oct. 15, 2018, as he celebrates being awarded the WBC belt of honor. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

World Boxing Council middleweight boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c.) poses during a press conference on Oct. 15, 2018, with members of Mexico's indigenous Huichole community who decorated the belt of honor awarded him by the WBC. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the World Boxing Council middleweight champion, said here Monday that he does not seek to compare himself with boxing's all-time greats.

"I don't want to compare myself with anyone - I prefer to write my own history," the boxer said upon receiving Monday the belt that honors him as king of the WBC after beating Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin last Sept. 15 by a decision.