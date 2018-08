Mexican triathlete Claudia Rivas says that as part of the process of mentally preparing herself for the next Olympic Games she regularly looks in the mirror and utters a simple phrase: Tokyo 2020, Tokyo 2020, Tokyo 2020.

"I did something similar before the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio (de Janeiro). I stood in front of the mirror and imagined myself among the 10 best; I finished ninth ... and now I'm going to imagine myself with a medal," the 29-year-old athlete said in an interview with EFE.