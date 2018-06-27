Mexico's head coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, reacts after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio, whose team managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite being beaten by Sweden 3-0, told EFE on Wednesday that the Mexican national team learned a lot from the match.

During his post-match press conference, Osorio told EFE that the Swedish team's best assets were team play, making the best with the players the team has and being physically taller, yet the Colombian coach of "El Tri" stressed that his team was as technically gifted as Sweden.