Fans cheer on the Mexican national soccer team during its pre-World Cup friendly against Scotland on June 2, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

The Mexican Soccer Federation on Monday released the final 23-man roster for the national team that will play in the World Cup in Russia.

The roster includes 15 players who compete in foreign leagues, but it does not include Erick Gutierrez, a midfielder with Pachuca.