Antonio Vazquez Alba, better known as the Brujo Mayor (Grand Warlock), is seen during a ritual in Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's Brujo Mayor (Grand Warlock) predicted Wednesday that his country's national soccer team would reach the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I decree, as a Mexican, that the national team will win the first four matches and reach a very good place," Antonio Vazquez Alba intoned during a ritual to wish El Tri good luck.