Coach Rafael Puente is out of a job with the Lobos BUAP, whose management decided to go in a different direction in response to the team's drop into last place in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament standings and the possibility of being relegated to the Second Division.

"The management of the Lobos BUAP club is reporting the firing of Rafael Puente del Rio and the majority of his coaching staff; with Puente, we achieved promotion to the First Division of Mexican soccer, for this the institution will be eternally grateful," the team said in a statement released Monday.