Hirving Lozano (C) of Mexico goes for the ball against Filip Bradaric (R) and Domagoj Vida (L) of Croatia in the second half of the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Hirving Lozano (R) of Mexico goes for the ball against Josip Pivaric (L) of Croatia in the second half of the friendly soccer match between Mexico and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Hirving Lozano of Mexico in action during the international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Mexico at King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Mexican forward Hirving Lozano, who currently plays with PSV Eindhoven, said Monday that he is focused on performing well with the Mexican national team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and is not thinking about the possibility of emigrating to Everton and the Premier League in England.

A few weeks ago Marcel Brands, PSV's sports director who brought Lozano into the Dutch team, emigrated to Everton as football director and some media have suggested the possibility of him trying to hire the Mexican, which Lozano preferred not to philosophize about.