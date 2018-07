File photograph showing Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria with her second gold medal at the Pan American games in Toronto, Canada, Jul 14, 2015. EPA-EFE File/Elvira Urquijo

Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria told EFE in an interview that, while staying at the top of the sport for nearly a decade has put a "lot of pressure" on her, it has also been a great motivator.

The Mexican star has accrued as many as 89 professional titles and seven US Opens over her sporting career, which started at an early age.