Monaco (Monaco), 28/05/2022.- Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing wins the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 29 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA / POOL

Monaco (Monaco), 29/05/2022.- Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 29 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA / POOL

Mexico's Sergio Perez, driving for Red Bull, benefited from his team's race strategy on Sunday to win the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, the seventh race of the season, which was interrupted by two red flags.

Spain's Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, came in second and Perez's teammate Max Verstappen, from The Netherlands, was third.