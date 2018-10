Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Sahara Force India F1 Team speaks to reporters at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Franck Robichon

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez on Thursday signed a contract extension with Force India until 2019, according to the team's statement.

The 28-year-old Perez earned one pole position this year and currently holds the seventh spot of the 2018 F1 World Championship standings, which is the same place he finished in during the last two editions.