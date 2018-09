Tigres UANL player Luis Rodriguez (R) in action against Cruz Azul's Adrian Aldrete during the 2018 Apertura tournament match played on Aug. 4, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

The Liga MX's Tigres UANL and defending Major League Soccer (MLS) champion Toronto FC will meet this week in the inaugural Campeones Cup in this Canadian city.

The clubs will play on Wednesday at BMO Field, which has a seating capacity of 30,586, in the Campeones Cup, whose goal is to unite soccer fans from the United States, Mexico and Canada.