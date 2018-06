Mexico's head coach Juan Carlos Osorio (L) looks at his players during a training session held in Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA

Mexican players who participated in the 3-0 defeat against Sweden took part on Thursday in a work out session in the gym of the Russian Premier League team FC Dynamo Moscow, which the Mexican national "El Tri" squad is using as home base for their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Mexican second stringers practiced on the pitch of the FC Dynamo Moscow training facilities.