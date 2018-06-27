Sombreros and Viking helmets were some of the fancy headgear on offer in Yekaterinburg Wednesday as soccer fans from Mexico and Sweden soaked up the atmosphere before their two teams go head-to-head in a final group stage match that has all to play for.

Mexico was currently first place in the Russia FIFA World Cup's Group F but was only three points ahead of both Germany and Sweden, though even bottom place South Korea, which is to take on Die Mannschaft in a simultaneous match in Kazan, has an outside chance of pulling of a major upset and qualifying for the last-16.