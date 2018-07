Manuel Padilla (R) of Mexico shoots during the 800m shooting test in the men's individual pentathlon during the Central American and Caribbean Games in Cali, Colombia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Colombian Isabella Arcila celebrates after winning women's 100 m backstroke during the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

(L-R) Manuel Padilla (silver) from Mexico, Charles Fernandez (gold) from Guatemala and Juan Perez (bronze) from Mexico, pose during the award ceremony of the male individual pentathlon during the Central American and Caribbean Games in Cali, Colombia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Mexico displaced Colombia to top the medal table in the Central American and Caribbean Games at the close of the third day, while Venezuela moved past Cuba.

Mexico snagged 13 gold medals on Saturday, out of which four were in taekwondo with Paulina Armeria, Daniela Souza, Ruben Nava and Brandon Plaza winning in four categories.