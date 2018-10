Mexican producer and journalist Alejandro Reyes poses during the presentation of the new TV series 'Mexico's 1968 Olympic Games: Unforgettable Memories', in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Half a century later, Mexicans will relive the excitement of the 1968 Olympic Games with a television series, to be aired from Oct. 12-27, that will recall certain stories from the event.

"This isn't a fiction series. We narrate what happened and recall little stories from the games, because everyone already knows about the great achievements," the show's producer, journalist Alejandro Reyes, told EFE.