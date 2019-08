Fans attend the third free practice of the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Mexico City's mayor has said that this year's Formula One will be hosted in the capital thanks to funding from a group of entrepreneurs.

Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday that the international racing event has found a private source of investment after a lack of public funds.