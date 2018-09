Young players of the Mexican national soccer team, seen here during a training session, are set to face off this Tuesday against the US national squad in Nashville, Tennessee in a friendly. EFE-EPA/File

Young players will feature heavily in the Mexican and US national soccer teams set to face off here in a friendly.

Both sides enter Tuesday's contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville smarting from losses: Mexico was bested 4-1 by Uruguay and the United States fell 2-0 to Brazil.