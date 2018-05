Mexican soccer fans gather outside the Rose Bowl prior to their friendly match against Wales in Pasadena, California, USA, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A Mexican fan holds up a photo of Mexican player Javier Hernandez before their game against Wales at the Rose Bowl during their friendly in Pasadena, California, USA, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Mexico's Jesus Molina (R) battles for the ball against Wales' Joe Ledley at the Rose Bowl during the first half of their friendly match in Pasadena, California, USA, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Mexico's Oribe Peralta (C) gets challenged by Wales' Chris Mepham (R) at the Rose Bowl during the second half of their friendly match in Pasadena, California, USA, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Mexican defenders Oswaldo Alanis (R) and Javier Aquino (L) fight for control of the ball against Wales' Sam Vokes at the Rose Bowl during the first half of their friendly match in Pasadena, California, USA, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Mexico had possession of the ball most of the time but lacked attacking and drew goalless on Monday against Wales, in their penultimate friendly match before playing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, Mexico's team dominated the game but failed to score, in part as a result of the outstanding performance of Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey of Premier League team Crystal Palace.