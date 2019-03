President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes questions from reporters during his daily press conference on March 4, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that his administration would spend money on developing Mexico's baseball, race walking and boxing, providing the sports with 500 million pesos (about $25.9 million).

"The majority (of the money) is for baseball, but there's also race walking and boxing, three sports that we're going to give special attention to," the president said during his morning press conference.