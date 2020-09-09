Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) greets Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) and Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (R) at the conclusion of the NBA basketball semi final Eastern Conference playoff game five between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kissimmee (United States), 08/09/2020.- Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) in action against the Miami Heat during the first half of the NBA basketball semi final Eastern Conference playoff game five between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James speaks to an NBA referee during the second half of the NBA basketball semi final Western Conference playoff game three between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 08 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT