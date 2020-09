Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (L) in action against Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game six between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari of Italy (L) in action against Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game six between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler reacts during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game one between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) in action against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game one between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (2-R) in action against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R), Heat forward Jae Crowder (2-L) and guard Goran Dragic of Slovenia (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game one between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk of Canada (top) shoots over the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game one between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) is defended by Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game one between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada (R) reacts with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game six between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (C) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada (R) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball first round Western Conference playoff game six between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 31 August 2020.EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT