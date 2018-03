Brooklyn Nets' guard D'Angelo Russell (L) shoots over Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

Center Hassan Whiteside recorded a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-103 Monday, and reached seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Along with Whiteside, Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic, with 17 points, also starred in the victory, the team's second consecutive win and its fourth in the last five games.