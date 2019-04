Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (2-L) poses with former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (L), Houston Rockets Chris Paul (2-R) and Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (R) pose for photographers at the conclusion of the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (C, right) is greeted by Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (C, left) at the conclusion of the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (C) waves to the crowd in the last minutes of the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (L) waves to the crowd with his wife, US actress Gabrielle Union (R), at the conclusion of the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (L) vies for the ball with Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (R) of Latvia during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Guard Dwyane Wade played the last game of his professional career and gave a performance befitting a future Hall of Famer by bagging a triple-double for the Miami Heat, who lost to hosts Brooklyn Nets 113-94 at the Barclays Center on Wednesday.

The Heat, who had been eliminated from playoff contention the previous night, had nothing to play for in the game, although Wade gave one last glimpse of the player that led the team to three NBA championship titles.