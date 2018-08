The Ex-soccer player, David Beckham, talks during a presentation of the MLS in Miamiat the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (EE.UU.) Jan. 29 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Giorgio Viera

A Miami judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed against several city officials over the possible land rental for a future soccer stadium, a plan headed by ex-soccer icon David Beckham, local media reported.

The judge ruled that the lawsuit filed by attorney William Muir accusing the city of violating the law by seeking an agreement without public approval, had no standing, he told the Local 10 News channel.