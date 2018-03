Taro Daniel of Japan reacts against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria speaks during media day interviews at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Elias Ymer of Sweden in action against Yuki Bhambri of India during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in action against Taro Daniel of Japan during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Yuki Bhambri of India reacts against Elias Ymer of Sweden during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany speaks during media day interviews at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

India's Yuki Bhambri, ranked 177th in the world, sealed a place in the first round of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday after beating Sweden's Elias Ymer.

Bhambri defeated the world number 133 in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2 to qualify for the tournament's first round, where he will face Bosnia's Mirza Basic, ranked 75th by the ATP.