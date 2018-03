Katie Boulter of Britain in action against Carol Zhao of Canada during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia reacts against Nicole Gibbs of the US during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland reacts after defeating Roberta Vinci of Italy during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki (L) of Denmark, eyes a cupcake given to her by Alexander Zverev (R) of Germany during media day activities for the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Roberta Vinci of Italy in action against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland during a qualifying round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Italian Roberta Vinci, a former US Open finalist, was one of the highest profile casualties of the Miami Open qualifying round for the women's draw on Tuesday, after she lost in straight sets to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

The 35-year-old Vinci, ranked 166th in the world, lost 6-4, 6-3 to Golubic, 10 years her junior and ranked 99 places higher.