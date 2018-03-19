Tennis star Serena Williams seen on the day of the March 19, 2018, ground-breaking ceremony for the future location of the Miami Open Tennis Tournament at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

The president of IMG, Mark Shapiro (l.), tennis star Serena Williams (2nd l.), the owneer of the Miami Dolphins and of the stadium, Stephen Ross (2nd r.) and the director of the Miami Open, James Blake (r.), on March 19, 2018, take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the future location of the Miami Open Tennis Tournament at Hard Rock Stadium. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

The Miami Open Tennis Tournament officially initiated Monday its move from its historic location on Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium, where starting in 2019 it will begin to create new memories that leave behind nostalgia for its three decades at Crandon Park.

With triple the area available, Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins football tean and of the stadium, along with tennis star Serena Williams, tourney director James Blake, and Mark Shapiro, president of the IMG company that owns the tournament, had a ground-breaking ceremony Monday for the future tennis courts.