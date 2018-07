Former England soccer star David Beckham (C) talks with Indonesian children during his visit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

After hours of testimonies, presentations and debate, the City of Miami Commissioners on Thursday postponed for six days a vote on the proposal to build a new soccer stadium in the city, which is backed by former English international David Beckham.

Thursday's decision added to the suspense over the fate of Beckham's pet project.