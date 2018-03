Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Fans of Monica Puig of Puerto Rico react after her win against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

The Danish player Caroline Wozniacki denounced on Saturday "threats" by spectators during the second round match of the Premier Mandatory of Miami last night with the Puerto Rican Mónica Puig.

"People in the public threatened my family, they wanted my father and mother dead, and they told me things I do not want to repeat," the world's number two said on her Twitter account.