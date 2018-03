Professional tennis players and fans stand in solidarity with members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tennis team at the start of the evening session of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Professional tennis players and fans stand in solidarity with members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tennis team at the start of the evening session of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Professional tennis players and stand in solidarity with members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tennis team at the start of the evening session of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Miami Tennis Open honored Saturday the victims and survivors of the massacre perpetrated on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people died.

This homage coincided with the nationwide marches - at some 800 locations - where nearly 1 million people, mostly students, called for greater control over access to arms in the United States.