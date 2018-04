Referee Michael Oliver during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspurs at London stadium, in London, Britain, Sept. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

French referee Clement Turpin during the French Ligue 1 soccer match, Olympique Lyon vs Paris Saint Germain, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

English Premier League referee Michael Oliver will take charge of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid and Juventus, while William Collum from Scotland will referee Bayern against Sevilla, UEFA said on Monday.

While he has taken charge of 30 European ties, including 11 in the Champions League, Wednesday's match will be Oliver's first involving Real Madrid, and just his second with Juventus, after he refereed their group match this season against Sporting CP.