Gold medalists Michael Phelps of USA reacts during the medal ceremony for the men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay race of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Swimming events at Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 09 August. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Chase Kalisz of the United States of America (USA) celebrates after winning in the men's 400m Individual Medley (IM) Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Patrick B. Kraemer

Caeleb Dressel of the USA on his way to win the silver medal in the men's 100m Butterfly final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, 13 December 2018. EPA/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

