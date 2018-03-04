United States' Michelle Wie won the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Sunday.
1,365 days after her last win at the US Open in 2014, Michelle Wie clinched her fifth LPGA title, finishing on 17-under 271.
Michelle Wie of the USA holds up the trophy after winning the HSBC Women's World Champions golf tournament in Sentosa, Singapore, Mar 4 2018. Wie won with a score of 17 under par. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Michelle Wie (R) of the USA bumps fists with her caddie after sinking her winning putt on the 18th hole at the New Tanjong Course during the final round of the HSBC Women's World Champions golf tournament in Sentosa, Singapore, Mar 4 2018. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Michelle Wie of the USA pumps fist as she celebrates sinking her winning putt on the 18th hole at the New Tanjong Course during the final round of the HSBC Women's World Champions golf tournament in Sentosa, Singapore, Mar 4, 2018..EFE- EPA/WALLACE WOON
Michelle Wie of the USA kisses the trophy after winning the HSBC Women's World Champions golf tournament in Sentosa, Singapore, Mar 4, 2018.EFE- EPA/WALLACE WOON
