Corinna Schumacher (R) watches her son, German Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher, during his first testing for Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A mechanic of Scuderia Ferrari shows the time board to German Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher during his first testing for Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain,Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Corinna Schumacher watches the first testing of her son, German Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher, for Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher sits in a Ferrari car during his first testing for Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher walks out of Scuderia Ferrari offices during his first Formula One testing at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mick Schumacher made his Formula One test debut on Tuesday in Bahrain, where his father Michael won a grand prix 15 years ago.

The 20-year-old was at the wheel of a blood-red Ferrari SF90 for his first exposure to a modern F1 car.