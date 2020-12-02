Winner German Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher of PREMA Racing celebrates his victory after the second race of the Formula-2 at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, 04 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/Zsolt Czegledi

A famous name is set to return to Formula One circuit next year after Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, confirmed he would be racing for Haas.