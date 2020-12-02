A famous name is set to return to Formula One circuit next year after Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, confirmed he would be racing for Haas.
Winner German Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher of PREMA Racing celebrates his victory after the second race of the Formula-2 at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, 04 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/Zsolt Czegledi
