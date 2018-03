American Phil Mickelson hits a putt on March 4, 2018, during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, a PGA Tour event played at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

American Justin Thomas hits a chip shot on March 4, 2018, during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, a PGA Tour event played at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

American Phil Mickelson celebrates his victory on March 4, 2018, at the WGC-Mexico Championship, a PGA Tour event played at the Club del Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

American Phil Mickelson on Sunday ended a long drought without a tournament title by capturing the WGC-Mexico Championship, edging out countryman Justin Thomas on the first playoff hole.

The 47-year-old Mickelson, winner of five major championships and now 43 PGA Tour titles, had not come out on top since the British Open in July 2013.