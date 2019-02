Milwaukee Bucks forward Christian Wood (C) scores between Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (L) and Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (R) during the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (C) battles for a rebound with Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (R) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (L) during the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (L) drives on Chicago Bulls guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of France (R) during the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon bagged 22 points each to lead the Milwaukee Bucks’ balanced offense to a 106-117 road win against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Monday night.

The Bucks had four other players reach double figures, as the squad’s back up players stepped up in the absence of star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.