Atletico Madrid's midfielder Koke Resurreccion celebrates during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIKO HUESCA

Spain's midfielder Jorge Resurrección Merodio, known as Koke, on Monday celebrated playing his 400th match with Atletico Madrid across all competitions, posting a video to his social media accounts that showed him walking through the Wanda Metropolitan stadium.

The 27-year-old Spaniard played his first team match on Sept. 19, 2009, in the La Liga 5-2 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.