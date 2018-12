Deportivo La Coruna's ex-head coach Miguel Angel Lotina reacts during the Uhrencup 2010 match between Spain's Deportivo La Coruna against Dutch Twente Enschede in Grenchen, Switzerland, Jul. 23, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

Spaniard Miguel Angel Lotina will coach Japanese first division soccer club Cerezo Osaka - considered among the biggest clubs in the country - next season, the club announced on Friday.

Lotina, 61, will be moving to the new club after two years in charge of Japanese second division club Tokyo Verdy, which finished sixth this season.