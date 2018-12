Second placed Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway (L), winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA (C) and third placed Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany (R) celebrate on the podium after the FIS Alpine Skiing Women's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA celebrates on the podium after winning the FIS Alpine Skiing Women's World Cup Super-G Ski Race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/NICK DIDLICK

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who has already won a total of 46 World Cup events, achieved her first victory in a super-G, the only specialty in which she had not yet won, by winning the first of this season, held in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise on Sunday.

At only 23 years old, Mikaela Shiffrin has accumulated 34 wins in slalom, six in giant slalom, three World Cup titles, one in downhill and one in combined, but had never won a super-G.