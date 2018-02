Athletic Bilbao coach José Angel "Cuco" Ziganda during his appearance at a press conference after the training session in Lezama sports facilities in Bilbao, Spain, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Mikel Rico during his appearance at a press conference after announcing his renewal in Lezama sports facilities in Bilbao, Spain, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Bilbao's player Mikel Rico (C) takes part in a training session of the team held in Lezama sports facilities in Bilbao, Spain, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Toña

Athletic Bilbao reached an agreement with Mikel Rico to extend his contract until June 30, 2019 with a termination clause of 35 million euros ($43.7 million), the club reported on Friday.

Rico, 33, celebrates his fifth season with Bilbao, his team since the summer of 2013 when he arrived from Granada.